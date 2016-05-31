UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Marvipol SA :
* Its management proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.11 zloty per share or 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million) in total, provided that series R and S bond holders approve its decision before the company's AGM is held
* If the bondholders don't approve it, the management will recommend to transfer its entire unconsolidated FY profit in the amount of 6.2 mln zlotys to the supplementary capital account Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9305 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources