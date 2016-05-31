May 31 Royal Nickel Corp

* Rnc increases ownership stake in beta hunt gold-nickel mine to 100%

* Now owns 100% of salt lake mining pty ltd.

* About 13 million slm shares not already owned by rnc were acquired from remaining slm shareholders in exchange for 24.3 million shares of rnc