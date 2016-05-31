BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 31 Royal Nickel Corp
* Rnc increases ownership stake in beta hunt gold-nickel mine to 100%
* Now owns 100% of salt lake mining pty ltd.
* About 13 million slm shares not already owned by rnc were acquired from remaining slm shareholders in exchange for 24.3 million shares of rnc
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah