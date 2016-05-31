May 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* FDA has asked Teva to examine blood levels of certain metabolites

* No new clinical trials have been requested

* Teva receives complete response letter for NDA for sd-809 for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington disease

* Teva Pharmaceutical Says "Teva Will Continue To Work Closely With FDA To Bring SD-809 to market as quickly as possible"

* Plan to submit response to complete response letter in q3 2016

* Programs for development of sd-809 for treatment of patients with Tardive Dyskinesia, Tourette Syndrome ongoing