May 31 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says it is providing 420MV of modules for a national advanced PV technology demonstration project in Datong, Shanxi province

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says first phase of "front runner" project has a total installed capacity of 950MW