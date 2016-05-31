May 31 Strategic Investments A/S :

* Starts new share repurchase program

* Share repurchase to run between June 1 and Nov. 30, 2016

* Goal of repurchase is to adjust company's capital structure

* Buyback includes shares to maximum value of 5.0 million Danish crowns ($750,311.38)