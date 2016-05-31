BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
May 31 Strategic Investments A/S :
* Starts new share repurchase program
* Share repurchase to run between June 1 and Nov. 30, 2016
* Goal of repurchase is to adjust company's capital structure
* Buyback includes shares to maximum value of 5.0 million Danish crowns ($750,311.38) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6639 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm