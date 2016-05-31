BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
May 31 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* 94 million euro ($104.92 million) agreement with City of Helsinki on plots for six REDI residential tower buildings
* Total revenue of shopping centre, parking facility and towers is expected to exceed 1 billion euros
* REDI is expected to be completed in 2023, depending on market conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm