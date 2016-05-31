Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 Nokia Corp
* says has closed the acquisition of Withings S.A.
* says Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings
* Nokia announced the 170 million euro deal in April
* Withings' products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and baby monitors built on a digital platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)