May 31 Nokia Corp

* says has closed the acquisition of Withings S.A.

* says Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings

* Nokia announced the 170 million euro deal in April

* Withings' products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and baby monitors built on a digital platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)