May 31 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Evli Bank plc to acquire the entire share capital of Evli Alexander Management Oy

* Transaction will make Evli Alexander Management a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evli

* After transaction, Evli Alexander Management will continue to serve its customers as before

* Transaction price, paid in cash, will be 6.6 million euros ($7.36 million)

* Deal will not have significant impact on Evli Bank plc's income statement or earnings per share