BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
May 31 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* Evli Bank plc to acquire the entire share capital of Evli Alexander Management Oy
* Transaction will make Evli Alexander Management a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evli
* After transaction, Evli Alexander Management will continue to serve its customers as before
* Transaction price, paid in cash, will be 6.6 million euros ($7.36 million)
* Deal will not have significant impact on Evli Bank plc's income statement or earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm