BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
May 31 Stemcells Inc
* Stemcells, inc. Announces termination of phase II pathway study following review of data
* Says magnitude of effect and perceived trend of effect of study results over time did not justify continuing study
* Says does not have resources to implement changes in development program to permit further investigation in study
* Says board of directors approved a plan to wind down company
* Says will evaluate opportunities to monetize its intellectual property
* Says co will not proceed with its earlier plans to conduct a rights offering, for which it had filed a registration statement with SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds