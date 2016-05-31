May 31 KABE AB :

* Offer for 25 percent in Slovenian Protej d.o.o. not to be carried out

* Says group of shareholders with pre-emptive rights has purchased all shares that were on sale

* Says cooperation with Adria Mobil d.o.o. is long term and is not affected by the fact that bid on Protej is not implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)