May 31 Global Partners Lp

* On may 24, co, units entered real estate purchase, sale contract for sale leaseback of 33 gasoline stations, convenience stores

* To use proceeds from sale leaseback transaction to reduce indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Aggregate total cash purchase price of $67.7 million