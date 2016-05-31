BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
May 31 Global Partners Lp
* On may 24, co, units entered real estate purchase, sale contract for sale leaseback of 33 gasoline stations, convenience stores
* To use proceeds from sale leaseback transaction to reduce indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility
* Aggregate total cash purchase price of $67.7 million - sec filing
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* Golar LNG Partners L.P. - Buyback of outstanding bonds in the connection with the placement of new senior unsecured bonds