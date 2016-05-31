May 31 Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Appointment as non-executive directors of Alberto Da Ponte and Randy Pankevicz, with effect from 23 May 2016

* Da Ponte held role of ceo Heineken Portugal until 2012 and several other executive positions as shown in his biog