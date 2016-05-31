May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Under separation agreement with former CEO pearson, he
will provide consulting services to company through december 31,
2017
* Pearson will receive $83,333 for each month during
consulting period that services are performed through end of
2016
* Pearson will receive $15,000 for each month that services
are performed for remainder of consulting period
* Former CEO Pearson entitled to receive pro-rated annual
bonus in respect of 2016 fiscal year and severance payment equal
to $9 million
