BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
May 31 Innovium Inc:
* Innovium Inc says it raised over $50 million in funding across two oversubscribed rounds Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Tarveda therapeutics raises $30 million in series d financing to advance pentarin miniaturized drug conjugates
* Aces Acquisition Corp - offering to purchase all outstanding shares, par value $0.01 per share of Arctic Cat at a price of $18.50/share - SEC filing