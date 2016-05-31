BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 Time Inc :
* Breach does not affect any other Time Inc systems, subscribers or media properties
* Myspace has also invalidated passwords of all known affected users and is monitoring for suspicious activity that might occur on myspace accounts
* Shortly before memorial day weekend, became aware that stolen myspace user login data was being made available in an online hacker forum
* Time Inc confirms breach of Myspace
* Breach does not affect any other time inc. Systems, subscribers or media properties
* Compromised data is limited to a portion of myspace usernames, passwords and email addresses, from old Myspace platform prior to June 11, 2013
* Time Inc says breach does not appear to include financial data of any kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.