May 31 Time Inc :

* Breach does not affect any other Time Inc systems, subscribers or media properties

* Myspace has also invalidated passwords of all known affected users and is monitoring for suspicious activity that might occur on myspace accounts

* Shortly before memorial day weekend, became aware that stolen myspace user login data was being made available in an online hacker forum

* Time Inc confirms breach of Myspace

* Breach does not affect any other time inc. Systems, subscribers or media properties

* Compromised data is limited to a portion of myspace usernames, passwords and email addresses, from old Myspace platform prior to June 11, 2013

* Time Inc says breach does not appear to include financial data of any kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)