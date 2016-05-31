UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Ditton Pievadkezu Rupnica AS :
* Q1 net turnover 1.4 million euros ($1.56 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 loss for period 522,525 euros versus loss of 938,224 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1sphDvO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources