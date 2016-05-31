UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Vet'Affaires SA :
* To resume trading on June 1, 2016
* Says no offers to acquire company were received in the context of its rescue procedure; deadline for receiving offers was May 30
* Observation period runs until July 23; tribunal will rule before the end of the observation period on the continuation or not of rescue procedure Source text: bit.ly/1UaSueA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources