May 31 Vet'Affaires SA :

* To resume trading on June 1, 2016

* Says no offers to acquire company were received in the context of its rescue procedure; deadline for receiving offers was May 30

* Observation period runs until July 23; tribunal will rule before the end of the observation period on the continuation or not of rescue procedure