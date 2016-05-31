BRIEF-Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board
* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
May 31 Adocia SA :
* Adocia and Eli Lilly announce positive topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BioChaperone Lispro, an ultra-rapid formulation of insulin lispro licensed to Lilly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Shares fall 7 pct (Writes through with detail, background, share)