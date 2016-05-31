BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Fitch Rates Southern California Gas Company's First Mortgage Bonds 'AA-':
* Termination of relocation program for Porter Ranch area residents is credit positive for SoCalGas
* Relatively wide notching between SoCalGas and its corporate parent, Sempra energy supported by regulatory restrictions in California
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million