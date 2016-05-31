BRIEF-Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja
May 31 Bay Bancorp Inc :
* Acquisition by co of Hopkins Bancorp., Inc. and Hopkins Federal Savings Bank has been approved by board of governors of Federal Reserve System
* Expect to consummate transaction no later than July 2016
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil