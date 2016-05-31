BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 First Internet Bancorp
* Stieven Capital Advisors L.P reports 7.69 pct passive stake in First Internet Bancorp, as of May 23, 2016 - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1P2bFWq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017