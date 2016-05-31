BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 NGL Energy Partners
* Application of correct accounting results in increase to goodwill, current liabilities for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 - sec filing
* Due to error, financial statements on form 10-q for qtrs ended June 30, 2015, Sept 30, 2015 & Dec 31, 2015 should be restated
* In connection with recording of business combinations that occurred in q4 , co identified certain contingent consideration liabilities
* Application of correct accounting also results in increase to long-term liabilities, increase to earnings for first 3 quarters of FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017