BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 Denison Mines Corp :
* Denison reports McClean lake mill obtains regulatory authorization to produce up to 24 mlbs U3O8 per year
* Authorization to increase its annual production capacity of uranium ("U3O8") from 13 million to 24 million pounds per year
* Regulatory approval from CNSC will lead to a progressive ramp-up of mill in line with Cigar lake mine's ramp-up to 18 million pounds U3O8 annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million