BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Changfeng Energy
* Unit enters into statement of intent for cooperation with EDF Group to jointly pursue energy utilization,low carbon energy projects in Haitang Bay Area of Sanya City
* Changfeng Energy Inc says Changfeng and EDF Group respectively will own 50% each of joint venture
* Changfeng Energy Inc says co and EDF Group to jointly invest and operate in energy utilization projects in Sanya City
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million