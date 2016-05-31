BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* On issuance of MCTOS,alternative information guidelines,confirms co has fulfilled intentions on compliance with alternative info guidelines
* Autorité des marchés financiers issued a customary management cease trade order on May 17, 2016 relating to trading in securities of co by co's CEO and CFO
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals to hold conference call on June 7, 2016
* There have been no material changes to information relating to company's delay in making Canadian required filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017