May 31 LSR Group :

* Says starts a new project for construction, upgrade and operation of tram lines in Krasnogvardeysky District of St. Petersburg

* The total amount of investments into the project, including construction of a new tram network and its operation over the period of 30 years, is 32.7 billion roubles ($495.65 million)

* In particular, 12.7 billion roubles is to be invested into construction and maintenance of the tram network.

* Construction of tram network is to be completed in Q4 2018