BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
May 31 LSR Group :
* Says starts a new project for construction, upgrade and operation of tram lines in Krasnogvardeysky District of St. Petersburg
* The total amount of investments into the project, including construction of a new tram network and its operation over the period of 30 years, is 32.7 billion roubles ($495.65 million)
* In particular, 12.7 billion roubles is to be invested into construction and maintenance of the tram network.
* Construction of tram network is to be completed in Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.9737 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm