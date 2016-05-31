May 31 Pfizer Inc :

* Biorap technologies says entered into a research collaboration, option and license agreement with Pfizer inc.

* Biorap technologies says Pfizer has an exclusive option to obtain a license to monoclonal antibody program

* Biorap technologies says deal to further develop certain monoclonal antibody into potential new treatment options for some chronic autoimmune diseases