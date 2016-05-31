May 31 Sciquest Inc

* If co enters into a superior proposal, will have to pay akkr green parent a termination fee of $9.7 million

* If deal is terminated by akkr green parent, co will be required to pay termination fee of $39.7 million

* If deal is terminated in certain other circumstances, co will have to pay akkr a termination fee of $19.8 million