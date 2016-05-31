CEE MARKETS-Protests hit Romanian auction, Czechs keep guidance on crown

* CEE currencies, bonds firm as Fed does not turn hawkish * Romanians protest, all bids rejected at bond auction * Crown forwards ease, Czech c.bank keeps crown cap guidance (Recasts with bond auctions, kuna surge, unchanged Czech guidance on crown cap) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 2 Romania scrapped a bond auction on Thursday due to flagging demand amid huge street protests against corruption, the biggest demonstrations in the country since t