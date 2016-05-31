UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.0 million euros ($2.23 million) versus loss of 7.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover 43.0 million euros versus 41.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TUee0R Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources