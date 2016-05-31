May 31 S. Africa's Competition Commission

* Recommended to tribunal that Anheuser-Busch InBev-SABMiller deal be approved with conditions

* Found that proposed merger raises several competition and public interest concerns

* Concerned that AB InBev bottling arrangements for Coca-Cola, Pepsi could be a platform for coordination

* AB InBev has undertaken to ensure that employees who are involved in bottling operations for coca-cola will not be involved in its bottling operations for pepsi

* Upon implementation of merger, AB InBev will be entitled to appoint a certain number of directors to board of Distell, its direct competitor

* AB InBev has undertaken that it will not retrench any employee in South Africa as a result of merger

* AB InBev will divest Distell shareholding within 3 years after closing date of transaction.

* Concerned that transaction will have a negative impact on ability of small beer producers, such as craft brewers, to compete effectively

* Recommended AB InBev continues to supply input products that are currently supplied by SAB to small beer producers