May 31 Nvest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 16.83% to 18.77 cents per share (16.07 cents in 2015).

* FY revenue increased by 88% to r216.4 million for year ended 29 February 2016 (2015: r114.6 million)

* Declaration of a final dividend of 4.8 cents per share