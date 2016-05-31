BRIEF-Trajano Iberia buys shopping center for 100 mln euros
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm
May 31 Nvest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 16.83% to 18.77 cents per share (16.07 cents in 2015).
* FY revenue increased by 88% to r216.4 million for year ended 29 February 2016 (2015: r114.6 million)
* Declaration of a final dividend of 4.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CFO says on analyst call discussing Q4 earnings
* To propose a delisting from Munich Stock Exchange (open market) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)