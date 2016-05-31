May 31 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* FY headline earnings per share up 5 pct to 108.4 cents

* FY revenue up 5 pct to R1.73 billion

* Net asset value up 8 pct to 1,018 cents

* Board feels it prudent to not declare a dividend for year under review