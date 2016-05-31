BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 31 Guerbet Sa
* Guerbet received the approval of the Colombian Competition Authority
* Authority has approved purchase by Guerbet of Mallinckrodt's "contrast media and delivery systems" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter