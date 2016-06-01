June 1 Starbreeze AB :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired rights to Cinemaware's classic video game catalog, including It Came From The Dessert, Defender Of The Crown and Wings

* Deal is for a total consideration of 525,000 euros ($583,800) in cash