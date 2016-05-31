BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 31 Immobel Sa
* A company of Immobel Group has granted a right of usufruct to the European Union on the "Black Pearl" building
* Usufruct will enter into force, for a fixed term of 15 years, after completion of the fit-out works requested by the European Union
* These works will be completed within a period of about 7 months
* The company who developed and marketed the project "Black Pearl" will be sold (subject to some conditions precedent) to Real I.S. for its special fund Bayerische Grundvermögen VII Europa (BGV VII) AIF Source text: bit.ly/1UffeK0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Ditching the euro would not benefit any country in the currency bloc, and governments mostly have themselves to blame for their economic problems, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: