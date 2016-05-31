BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 31 Icade SA :
* Issues 750 million euro ($835.35 million) bond with a maturity of 10 years and an annual coupon of 1.75%
* Crédit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking are joint book runners on the deal Source text: bit.ly/24hLy4H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Ditching the euro would not benefit any country in the currency bloc, and governments mostly have themselves to blame for their economic problems, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: