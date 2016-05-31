BRIEF-Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board
* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
May 31 Ge Capital Aviation Services:
* GE Capital Aviation Services delivers first of two new leased Boeing 787-9s to Air Canada as part of purchase-and-leaseback transaction
* Second new 787-9 aircraft is scheduled for delivery to Air Canada in June
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Shares fall 7 pct (Writes through with detail, background, share)