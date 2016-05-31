UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* Q1 turnover 86.9 million euros ($96.8 million) versus 74.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 973,897 euros versus 949,415 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 5.3 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1P1iB63
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources