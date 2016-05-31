May 31 (Reuters) -

* Ito En Ltd expected to report about 17 billion yen ($153 million) in consolidated operating profit for the year ended April 30 - Nikkei

* Ito En Ltd's sales apparently grew 8% to around 465 billion yen for the year ended April 30 - Nikkei

* Ito En Ltd's group operating profit is seen growing nearly 20 pct to around 20 billion yen this fiscal year- Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/280XSeh)