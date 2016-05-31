May 31 Nikkei:

* Panasonic will double Japanese production capacity for automotive coils by fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* Panasonic will invest several hundred million yen to install specialized equipment at its Tajima plant in Toyooka, Hyogo prefecture - Nikkei

* Panasonic is strengthening auto-related units, plans to lift related sales to 2 trillion yen ($18 bln) in fiscal 2018, up 50 pct from fiscal 2015 - Nikkei