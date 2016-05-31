BRIEF-Textron unit offers to buy Arctic Cat at $18.50/shr - SEC filing
* Aces Acquisition Corp - offering to purchase all outstanding shares, par value $0.01 per share of Arctic Cat at a price of $18.50/share - SEC filing
May 31 WHILL, Inc:
* WHILL, Inc says raised $17.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $17.5 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1RJza6n
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore