BRIEF-Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board
* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
May 31 General Mills Inc
* Collaborating With Health Officials To Investigate An Ongoing, Multistate Outbreak Of E. Coli O121
* Collaborating To Investigate Outbreak Potentially Linked To Gold Medal Flour, Wondra Flour, And Signature Kitchens Flour
* Company Has Not Been Contacted Directly By Any Consumer Reporting Confirmed Illnesses Related To These Products.
* "Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, A Voluntary Recall Is Being Made"
* Recall Affects Following Retail Flour Products That Could Be Currently In Stores Or In Consumers' Pantries
* To Date, E. Coli O121 Has Not Been Found In Any General Mills Flour Products Or In Flour Manufacturing Facility
* Authorities Researching 38 Occurrences Of Illnesses Across 20 States Related To E. Coli O121, Between Dec 21, 2015 , And May 3 , 2016
* Recall Includes 6 Stock Keeping Units Of Gold Medal Flour, 2 SKU's Of Signature Kitchens Flour, 1 SKU Of Gold Medal Wondra Flour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Shares fall 7 pct (Writes through with detail, background, share)