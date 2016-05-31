BRIEF-Corium prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 6.67 million common shares priced at $3.00per share
May 31 Ac Immune Sa Files For U.S. Ipo Of Up To $50 Mln
* Sec filing
* AC Immune SA says credit suisse, jefferies, leerink partners are underwriters to the ipo
* AC Immune SA says undertaking the ipo in order to access the public capital markets and to increase its liquidity
* AC immune SA says it intends to apply to list its common shares on the nasdaq under the symbol "aciu" Source text: 1.usa.gov/25xy2wv (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says public offering of 5.95 million common shares priced at $17.50 per share
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.