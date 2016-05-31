May 31 Ac Immune Sa Files For U.S. Ipo Of Up To $50 Mln

* Sec filing

* AC Immune SA says credit suisse, jefferies, leerink partners are underwriters to the ipo

* AC Immune SA says undertaking the ipo in order to access the public capital markets and to increase its liquidity

* AC immune SA says it intends to apply to list its common shares on the nasdaq under the symbol "aciu" Source text: 1.usa.gov/25xy2wv (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)