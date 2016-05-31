BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 HSBC USA Inc
* Issued,Sold 1,265 shares of 6% non-cumulative preferred stock,series I to HSBC North America Holdings, for cash purchase price of $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1TVTh77) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million