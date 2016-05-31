BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Intercloud Systems Inc
* Says the error resulted in an understatement of revenue in amount of $0.7 million
* During audit process for year ended Dec 31, 2015, co identified an error related to a customer payment received in Q2 of 2015
* Revenue and cost of goods sold associated with that transaction were not properly recognized during Q3 of 2015
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million