May 31 Intercloud Systems Inc

* Says the error resulted in an understatement of revenue in amount of $0.7 million

* During audit process for year ended Dec 31, 2015, co identified an error related to a customer payment received in Q2 of 2015

* Revenue and cost of goods sold associated with that transaction were not properly recognized during Q3 of 2015