BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Aeropostale:
* On May 25, 2016, co determined to reduce workforce by 84 full-time employees, representing about 14 pct of employees in co's corporate offices
* Estimates during Q2, will record total of about $1.4 to $1.7 million in pre-tax expenses related to employee-termination benefits - SEC filing Source text (1.usa.gov/24hXL9A)
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017