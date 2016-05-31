May 31 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Company intends to fund transaction with cash-on-hand

* Alibaba partnership will enter agreement with SoftBank group to acquire an additional US$400 million of Alibaba shares

* Alibaba Group agrees to US$2 billion share purchase from SoftBank Group

* As of March 31, 2016, SoftBank group held 32% of Alibaba group's total outstanding shares