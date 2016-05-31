BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
May 31 Kashi Co
* Products recalled as ingredients made from sunflower seeds distributed by sunopta,with potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes
* Announced voluntary recall of kashi trail mix chewy granola bars,bear naked soft baked granola, cinnamon + sunflower butter in continental u.s.
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million