May 31 Kashi Co

* Products recalled as ingredients made from sunflower seeds distributed by sunopta,with potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* Announced voluntary recall of kashi trail mix chewy granola bars,bear naked soft baked granola, cinnamon + sunflower butter in continental u.s.