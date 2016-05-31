CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 31 S&P
* Stable rating outlook reflects expectation that leverage will remain comfortably below 3x
* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc ratings affirmed on Celator acquisition plan; outlook stable
* Do not expect Celator to contribute meaningful sales and cash flows until 2018
Source (bit.ly/1TIwM22)
Further company coverage: [JAZZ.O,CPXX.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* J&J - upon termination of transaction agreement, under some circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay co a fee - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jWFeAh Further company coverage: